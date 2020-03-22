Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus in India reaches six as 38-year-old man dies in Patna

Death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus in India reaches six as 38-year-old man dies in Patna

Zee News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The number of deaths due to coronavirus in India jumped to six on Sunday (March 22) after a 38-year-old man died at AIIMS in Patna, Bihar.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sardal283

sardal RT @CloverMoore: Sydney, it’s time to stay home. The State Government’s decision to move to a more comprehensive shutdown of non-essentia… 2 minutes ago

Khushbakhtnaqv1

Khushbakht syeda خوش بخت سیدہ RT @ZeeNews: Death toll due to coronavirus in India reaches six as 38-year-old man dies in Patna https://t.co/6jRDYXIXVF #coronavirusindi… 2 minutes ago

surerocks

Surendra @NitishKumar jai ho sushashan baabu. Another record by your nikkami Govt. Bihar becomes world's first state to have… https://t.co/sBNx7euZeS 2 minutes ago

grnairravinivas

Ravindran Nair Covid-19: 38-year-old man dies in Patna, India toll rises to 6 - India News https://t.co/0WAU2bVXnt 3 minutes ago

TheKunalDoley

Kunal Doley RT @EastMojo: #COVID19India: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna; deceased’s samples have now tested positive… 3 minutes ago

markangelo_dc27

Markangelodelacruz27 France reports 112 more deaths from Coronavirus bringing the country's total to 562 deaths. There are 1,525 people… https://t.co/zLnnLJmpRU 3 minutes ago

EastMojo

EastMojo #COVID19India: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna; deceased’s samples have now teste… https://t.co/bg8xqNn1DV 4 minutes ago

neerajdwivedi29

Neeraj Kumar Dwivedi RT @SwarajyaMag: Coronavirus: Bihar Reports 1st COVID-19 Casualty As 38-Year-Old Man Passes Away; Death Toll In India Rises To 6 https://t… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.