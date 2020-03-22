Global  

Coronavirus: Punjab CM announces statewide lockdown till March 31

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
"Ordered statewide lockdown till March 31 to check spread of COVID-19. All essential Govt services to continue and shops selling essential items such as food, medicines, etc to be open. DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement restrictions immediately," the Chief Minister said.
