Coronavirus: Punjab CM announces statewide lockdown till March 31 Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

"Ordered statewide lockdown till March 31 to check spread of COVID-19. All essential Govt services to continue and shops selling essential items such as food, medicines, etc to be open. DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement restrictions immediately," the Chief Minister said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this गौरव पंडित Coronavirus: Punjab CM announces statewide lockdown till March 31 | India News – Times of India https://t.co/2and99Wj6B 2 hours ago Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Coronavirus: Punjab CM announces statewide lockdown till March 31 https://t.co/hE5ArZBrJe #CautionYesPanicNo #Coronavir… 4 hours ago KAUR Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop o… https://t.co/IabxLxAaDc 4 hours ago Vallabh Thanvi RT @IndiaToday: #Punjab: All essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as foodstuff and medicines… 5 hours ago Aparna RT @ndtv: Punjab Chief Minister announces statewide lockdown till March 31 over #coronavirus spread. https://t.co/WhlZIul9uk https://t.co/i… 5 hours ago India Today #Punjab: All essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as foodstuff and me… https://t.co/zJnLqCYa6Q 5 hours ago Mohammed Qadir Our state too should announce a lockdown as soon as possible. Punjab has 14 infected people whereas our state has 2… https://t.co/YXN6Yn63Pn 5 hours ago