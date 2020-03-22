Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus cases: Lockdown in 75 districts to be announced

Coronavirus cases: Lockdown in 75 districts to be announced

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mnshdnth

Manish Debnath RT @nalinisharma_: BREAKING: Official lockdown ordered in all 75 districts that have confirmed cases of coronavirus. Decision taken by the… 49 seconds ago

jeshraju

Rajesh RT @NewIndianXpress: #Covid_19india | After a high-level meeting with Chief Secretaries of States by Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secret… 50 seconds ago

iTs_myView

Deb S 🇮🇳 RT @AdityaRajKaul: Indian Parliament and President’s House - Rashtrapati Bhawan after India announced lockdown in 75 districts of the count… 2 minutes ago

tom_cruise31

I am also Tom Cruise RT @scribe_prashant: BIG BREAKING: “Lockdown” ordered in 75 districts across nation. The central Govt has directed the state govts to issu… 2 minutes ago

PraveenAivalli

Praveenkumar Aivalli RT @livemint: The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cas… 3 minutes ago

Delhiite_

THAAL SE THAAL MILA !! RT @Dr_Badtameez: 75 districts will be lockdown Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Centre advises state govts to extend lockdown in 75 COV… 4 minutes ago

surajgupta0619

Suri RT @EconomicTimes: The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where #coronavir… 4 minutes ago

scribe_prashant

Prashant Kumar BIG BREAKING: “Lockdown” ordered in 75 districts across nation. The central Govt has directed the state govts to i… https://t.co/d8AlFdjtO4 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.