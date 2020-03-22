Coronavirus cases climb to 341 in India

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union health ministry said. "The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 296 so far," the ministry said, adding that 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.


