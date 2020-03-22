Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi Metro services to remain closed till March 31

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
As the number of Covid-19 infected cases rises in India, Delhi Metro on Sunday stopped all it's services till March 31. In a press release, the DMRC said that "the move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being. "
