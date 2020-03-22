Global  

Chhattisgarh: At least 17 security personnel killed in an encounter with naxals in Sukma

DNA Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
"They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with Naxals," Chhattisgarh police said.
chandan_kr_yadv

Chandan Kr. Yadav @ANI At least 17 jawans were martyred and 14 others were injured in a Naxal attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The bodi… https://t.co/2MeUvqxJor 16 minutes ago

harshalsonar83

Harshal Sonar At least 17 jawans were martyred and 14 others were injured in a Naxal attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The Naxal att… https://t.co/iwnt1yke52 27 minutes ago

PravinS87308245

Pravin Srivastava RT @vinod_bansal: एक खबर जो दब गई #Corona में... सुकमा के 17 शहीदों को नमन्... At least 17 security personnel -- 12 DRG and 5 STF men -- h… 37 minutes ago

RAKA4747

RAKA.K #Chhattisgarh: At least 14 security personnel missing after the gun battle with Maoists in Sukma district of Bast… https://t.co/liBwdaGVe7 1 hour ago

vinod_bansal

विनोद बंसल एक खबर जो दब गई #Corona में... सुकमा के 17 शहीदों को नमन्... At least 17 security personnel -- 12 DRG and 5 STF me… https://t.co/dfEVKuyYMo 1 hour ago

Samar_Anarya

Samar Horrible: Despite Modi ending Maoism with Noteban 4 years ago, Naxals kill at least 17 jawans in Sukma, Chhattisgar… https://t.co/UPc2SR2Vai 3 hours ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública At least 17 Indian security personnel — 12 DRG and 5 STF men — have been killed by naxals after coming under heavy… https://t.co/2YaGXOwD9Q 3 hours ago

chandan_kr_yadv

Chandan Kr. Yadav At least 17 jawans were martyred and 14 others were injured in a Naxal attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The bodies of… https://t.co/kAbE8tZLKL 4 hours ago

