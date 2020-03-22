Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: Metro services suspended, Sec 144 imposed in Delhi till March 31

DNA Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
India went into unofficial lockdown on Sunday as day-long 'Janata Curfew' kicked in. It comes as the number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 341 on Sunday.
News video: Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates 03:30

 Coronavirus cases in India crossed 200 on Friday. We bring you top ten national and international updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on Friday. Following Kapoor’s revelation, BJP’S Vashundhara Raje went into self isolation stating she was in contact with...

