One News Page > India News > Coronavirus LIVE updates: Sec 144 in Delhi from 9 PM today, national capital to go in complete lockdown from tomorrow

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Sec 144 in Delhi from 9 PM today, national capital to go in complete lockdown from tomorrow

DNA Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
India went into unofficial lockdown on Sunday as day-long 'Janata Curfew' kicked in. It comes as the number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 341 on Sunday.
0
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

