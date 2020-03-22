Global  

Coronavirus: Delhi placed under complete lockdown from Monday

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
During this period, all international and domestic flights, all public transport including inter-state buses and Metro services will be suspended, all shops and commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, weekly bazaars, religious places, construction works will remain closed, all the borders of Delhi will be sealed and any gathering of more than 5 persons has been banned.
