Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh would be under lockdown in the first phase till Wednesday. ​​The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Meerut, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 卐 Nawnit Kumar 卐 RT @FinancialXpress: Coronavirus scare: UP's 15 districts under lock down till Wednesday https://t.co/cUs9Q0enKt 1 minute ago Moon (MyS) RT @FinancialXpress: #CoronavirusPandemic Updates: Lockdown in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts till Wednesday. https://t.co/fxKGLegt4h 2 minutes ago Financial Express Coronavirus scare: UP's 15 districts under lock down till Wednesday https://t.co/cUs9Q0enKt 2 minutes ago News8Plus Covid-19: Lockdown in 15 UP districts till Wednesday https://t.co/2KotJXfEBD 3 minutes ago Financial Express #CoronavirusPandemic Updates: Lockdown in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts till Wednesday. https://t.co/fxKGLegt4h 11 minutes ago jobgujnews Covid-19: Lockdown in 15 UP districts till Wednesday https://t.co/Wtno84bohn 18 minutes ago The Quint UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced that 15 districts in the state would be under lockdown in the first phase till Wedn… https://t.co/OD4mFr3Rhp 18 minutes ago Abhinav Pandey RT @PTI_News: 15 UP districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur, to be under lockdown from Monday till Wednesday in first phase: CM Y… 29 minutes ago