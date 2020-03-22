Global  

Delhi: Complete lockdown from 6 AM tomorrow; Sec 144 to be imposed from 9 PM today

DNA Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on this day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi lockdown.
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Sec 144 in Delhi from 9 PM today, national capital to go in complete lockdown from tomorrow

India went into unofficial lockdown on Sunday as day-long 'Janata Curfew' kicked in. It comes as the number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 341 on Sunday.
