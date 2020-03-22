Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra clamps near-total lockdown from Sunday night

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
As Covid-19 claimed its second victim in Maharashtra in four days and number of afflicted rose to 74, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a "near-total" lockdown of the state from Sunday midnight till March 31.

The announcement came close on the heels of the shutting of Indian Railways including Mumbai's lifeline, the...
