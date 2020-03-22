Global  

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, J&K go into lockdown amidst COVID-19 pandemic

DNA Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
After Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, a lockdown has been imposed in Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and J&K on Sunday in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
