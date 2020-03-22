Global  

What is a lockdown and who is exempt? Know all about it as coronavirus COVID-19 threat grows

Zee News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus COVID-19 death toll reached seven and the number of infected jumped to 341 on Sunday (March 22, 2020), several states locked down to stop the virus from spreading. With no cure in sight and India bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus positive cases, social distancing and stopping people from moving from one place to another is seen as the best weapon currently against the mysterious disease that has infected over 3 lakh people and left more than 13,500 dead across the world.
