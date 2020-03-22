Section 144 imposed in Delhi, national capital to go into complete lockdown from 6 AM tomorrow

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on this day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi lockdown. 👓 View full article



