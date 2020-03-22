Global  

India unites against coronavirus COVID-19, observes 14-hour Janata Curfew, applauds emergency workers

Zee News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
People across the country put up a united front on Sunday (March 22, 2020) as they lent their overwhelming support to the self imposed "Janata curfew" as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Thursday.
India observes 'Janata Curfew', streets wear a deserted look as States observe curfew |Oneindia News

India observes 'Janata Curfew', streets wear a deserted look as States observe curfew |Oneindia News 02:47

 AMID INCREASING FEARS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA, AS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI, INDIA TODAY OBSERVES JANTA CURFEW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM TODAY. THE MOVE IS AIMED AT ENCOURAGING PUBLIC TO STAY INDOORS AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, WHICH IS ESSENTIAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. THE...

