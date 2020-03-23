Global  

Covid-19 Coronavirus cases in India jump to 396, 81 new cases reported in biggest single-day jump on March 22

Zee News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country touched 396 on Sunday (March 22) as 81 new cases were reported from different parts of the country. 
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

