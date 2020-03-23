Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: 75 districts locked down; train and Metro services suspended

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
All inter-state buses, passenger trains and Metro services have been suspended across the country till March 31 while 75 districts where Coronavirus cases were reported completely locked down as authorities undertook extraordinary measures to check the spread of the disease. The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting of...
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

