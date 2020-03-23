Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Sahil Khan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in his Goregaon building

Coronavirus pandemic: Sahil Khan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in his Goregaon building

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus pandemic: Sahil Khan who is known for his role in Style was made to apologise by his society members after he created false alarm about COVID-19 in his Goregaon building.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Oak Forest High School Jazz Band Practice Online During Coronavirus Pandemic

Oak Forest High School Jazz Band Practice Online During Coronavirus Pandemic 01:24

 Members of the jazz band at Oak Forest High Schools aren't allowed to practice together in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the musicians took to technology and did the next best thing.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jainharshit348

Harshit Jain RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: #SahilKhan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in his… 13 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Coronavirus pandemic: #SahilKhan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in… https://t.co/pfJiDIY5rg 13 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Coronavirus pandemic: Sahil Khan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in… https://t.co/NxJ6L1hgdN 18 hours ago

_SaHiL_KHaN_

Ady RT @shaunking: BREAKING: A staggering 793 people died TODAY alone in Italy from the Coronavirus. That makes it the single deadliest day for… 2 days ago

_SaHiL_KHaN_

Ady RT @MirMAKOfficial: One million dirhams fine. 5 years jail and deportation and ban for life from #UAE for sharing any unconfirmed or #FakeN… 4 days ago

_SaHiL_KHaN_

Ady RT @MehboobaMufti: World’s battling with Coronavirus but J&K admin still unrelenting & refuses to lift inhuman ban on 4G. In times of COVID… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.