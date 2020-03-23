Coronavirus pandemic: Sahil Khan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in his Goregaon building

Coronavirus pandemic: Sahil Khan who is known for his role in Style was made to apologise by his society members after he created false alarm about COVID-19 in his Goregaon building.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Harshit Jain RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: #SahilKhan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in his… 13 hours ago BollywoodLife Coronavirus pandemic: #SahilKhan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in… https://t.co/pfJiDIY5rg 13 hours ago vishnu s Coronavirus pandemic: Sahil Khan made to apologise by society members after creating false alarm about COVID-19 in… https://t.co/NxJ6L1hgdN 18 hours ago Ady RT @shaunking: BREAKING: A staggering 793 people died TODAY alone in Italy from the Coronavirus. That makes it the single deadliest day for… 2 days ago Ady RT @MirMAKOfficial: One million dirhams fine. 5 years jail and deportation and ban for life from #UAE for sharing any unconfirmed or #FakeN… 4 days ago Ady RT @MehboobaMufti: World’s battling with Coronavirus but J&K admin still unrelenting & refuses to lift inhuman ban on 4G. In times of COVID… 6 days ago