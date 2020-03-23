Global  

Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 390 in India: Health Ministry

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 390 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported so far.
News video: India COVID-19: cases up to 258, 35 fresh ones from Friday, 4 deaths | Oneindia News

India COVID-19: cases up to 258, 35 fresh ones from Friday, 4 deaths | Oneindia News 03:20

 COVID-19 cases in India rise to 258; Govt extends testing to pneumonia cases; Telangana MLA ignores home quarantine order; FIR against Kanika Kapoor for avoiding home quarantine; MPs fear infection trail from Dushyant Singh; No trains to run on 22nd March; Kenny Rogers passes away and more...

