PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru stating that the nation will always remember their sacrifices for the country. 👓 View full article

