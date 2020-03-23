Global  

âMany not taking lockdown seriously, states must ensure rules followed,â says PM Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* A day after successful "Janta curfew", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family,...
