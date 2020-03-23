Global  

Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to 89

DNA Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country at 89 with the total cases in India reaching 415.
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

Tweets about this

99hishighnes

HIS HIGHNESS RT @dna: Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to 89 https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

dna

DNA Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to… https://t.co/66ax1GkAMp 4 minutes ago

ManishSabat

Manish Sabat @MumbaiPolice Dear mumbai police after section 144 being implemented in maharashtra. People are roaming in roads cr… https://t.co/2uhSQoYW7G 21 minutes ago

MankadParesh

Paresh Mankad Corona Maharashtra lock down.Its disgusting people are taking casually, don't care, western Express high way nr Ti… https://t.co/nMRG3owfdK 31 minutes ago

VSonvane

Vishal sonvane After so many restrictions and Application of IPC 144 in maharashtra people are still roaming out with group... I… https://t.co/1Vym78mpL1 59 minutes ago

syedsalu10

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: We are issuing orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. Police can tak… 1 hour ago

chetanp70011043

chetan pawar @CMOMaharashtra Sir, People's are not taking seriously about Lockdown and 144. Please take some strict action on th… https://t.co/HqMe3bvStv 2 hours ago

Praveen83035836

Praveenmtripathi45#rohit45#yogi#modi RT @ANI: We are issuing orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. Police can take action… 2 hours ago

