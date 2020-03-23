Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country at 89 with the total cases in India reaching 415.

Tweets about this HIS HIGHNESS RT @dna: Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to 89 https://t.c… 2 minutes ago DNA Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to… https://t.co/66ax1GkAMp 4 minutes ago Manish Sabat @MumbaiPolice Dear mumbai police after section 144 being implemented in maharashtra. People are roaming in roads cr… https://t.co/2uhSQoYW7G 21 minutes ago Paresh Mankad Corona Maharashtra lock down.Its disgusting people are taking casually, don't care, western Express high way nr Ti… https://t.co/nMRG3owfdK 31 minutes ago Vishal sonvane After so many restrictions and Application of IPC 144 in maharashtra people are still roaming out with group... I… https://t.co/1Vym78mpL1 59 minutes ago Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: We are issuing orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. Police can tak… 1 hour ago chetan pawar @CMOMaharashtra Sir, People's are not taking seriously about Lockdown and 144. Please take some strict action on th… https://t.co/HqMe3bvStv 2 hours ago Praveenmtripathi45#rohit45#yogi#modi RT @ANI: We are issuing orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. Police can take action… 2 hours ago