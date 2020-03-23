Global  

Government orders strict lockdown, legal action against violators

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Central government on Monday directed the states to strictly enforce the lockdown in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus and take legal actions against violators.

"States asked to strictly enforce lockdown. Legal action against violators," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed.

The advisory came...
