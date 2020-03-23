Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Uber, Ola suspend services in Delhi till March 31

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020
Services of Ola and Uber will not be available in Delhi till March 31 amid the lockdown announced by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.
