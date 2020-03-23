Shaheed Diwas 2020: India remembers Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Every year, on March 23, India celebrates Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day in memory of three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev who sacrificed their lives for the goal of attaining independence for the country. 👓 View full article

0

