Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Shaheed Diwas 2020: India remembers Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Shaheed Diwas 2020: India remembers Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Zee News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Every year, on March 23, India celebrates Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day in memory of three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev who sacrificed their lives for the goal of attaining independence for the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

indiacom

India.com On March 23 in 1931, our great freedom fighter #bhagatsingh was hanged along with his comrades #Rajguru and… https://t.co/F4ifq8yIR6 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.