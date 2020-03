We will uproot Naxals, says Chhattisgarh CM after 17 jawans killed in Sukma Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A day after 17 security personnel lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, said on Monday that the Maoists will be uprooted. "Though we have suffered a massive loss, we will uproot the Naxals," he told reporters. ​​After laying wreaths on the coffins and paying tributes, the CM met the families of the killed security personnel and offered his condolences. 👓 View full article

