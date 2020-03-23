Parliament proceedings | Both Houses expected to be adjourned sine die after passage of Finance Bill, 2020 Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Lok Sabha is expected to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Julius Mmasi 🇰🇪 Kudos to our New Health CS @MutahiKagwe1 so far he has done commendable job, He sounds and appears sure in his brie… https://t.co/mondAUF9Nx 3 days ago