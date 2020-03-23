Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Hrithik Roshan urges fans to avoid travelling by trains

Monday, 23 March 2020
Hrithik Roshan urges people to avoid travelling by train in this COVID-19 scenario
News video: Hrithik Roshan urges citizens to avoid train travel

Hrithik Roshan urges citizens to avoid train travel 00:56

 Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Hrithik Roshan has appealed to the public to avoid traveling-- especially by train.

