Ban domestic flights to curb spread of coronavirus: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi

Zee News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Amid growing demand for the closure of domestic flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday (March 23) said that the Centre would soon take a call on suspending domestic flights to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.
News video: Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic

Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic 02:43

 To prevent further spread of the virus, the government imposed a weeklong curfew in Baghdad and other cities and cancelled all domestic flights.

