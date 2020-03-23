Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a complete lockdown in Himachal Pradesh till further orders.

You Might Like

Tweets about this TOI Cities Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur announces complete lockdown https://t.co/QZ64cuxyRL 1 hour ago anand bodh Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur announces complete lockdown https://t.co/UyAzN5uTw9 via @timesofindia 1 hour ago Satyam Sharma RT @PTI_News: Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown till further orders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announces in Assembly 2 hours ago 💖🇮🇳जय हिंद🇮🇳💖जय कांग्रेस💖🇮🇳 RT @ndtv: #CoronavirusUpdate | Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown till further orders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announces in state… 4 hours ago Rohit Sharma Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown till further orders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announces in Assembly.… https://t.co/Q3mDbehQi6 4 hours ago Dr Thakur RT @ShimlaTimes: Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown till further orders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announces in Assembly 4 hours ago Ujjwal Singh PTI_News: Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown till further orders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announces in Assembly 5 hours ago Sanjay Sharma Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown till further orders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announces in Assembly 5 hours ago