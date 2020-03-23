Global  

Delhi assembly passes Rs 65,000-crore budget for the 2020-21

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Delhi assembly passed a Rs 65,000-crore budget for the 2020-21 financial year on Monday, with an emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors. In the budget presented in the House by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party government set aside Rs 50 crore to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
