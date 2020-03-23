Health Ministry asks Indian airlines not to carry those with 'home quarantined' stamps
Monday, 23 March 2020 () As the ban on international flights came into effect in India in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Union health ministry on Monday told Indian airlines that passengers with "home quarantined" stamps on them should not be allowed to board any domestic flight.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hinted said that contact tracing is an immediate protocol amid coronavirus crisis. "Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon as we get to know of a (coronavirus positive) case. All actions under our containment begin too,"...