Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to take oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh at 9pm on Monday.
News video: Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News 01:15

 BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to take oath as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister later this evening. He will be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the 4th time after the Kamal Nath-led government collapsed last week. 22 rebel MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned after he quit the...

Tweets about this

BongMusings

BongMusings RT @ANI: #UPDATE BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as the Chief Minister of #MadhyaPradesh today at 9:00 PM at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. 2 minutes ago

THMumbai

The Hindu-Mumbai RT @the_hindu: The legislature party members — wearing masks due to #coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other — unani… 2 minutes ago

Kanishk08395827

James Bond RT @ndtv: BJP's #ShivrajSinghChouhan to return as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, oath likely today. Read more here: https://t.co/VwgUdjRZc… 3 minutes ago

MahaveerVJ

महावीर जैन, ಮಹಾವೀರ್ ಜೈನ, Mahaveer Jain RT @Nitin_Patil777: Congratulations to Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji to Take Oath as a Madhya Pradesh CM again. #MadhyaPradesh All the very bes… 3 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today | Bhopal News - Times of India https://t.co/pifSUQDTyy 7 minutes ago

DevakanD

देवकन देसाई RT @Gopalrajdoli: Congratulations to Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji to Take Oath as a Madhya Pradesh CM again shortly. It will be once again begi… 8 minutes ago

DevakanD

देवकन देसाई RT @rm22530: Congratulations to Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji to Take Oath as a Madhya Pradesh CM again. #MadhyaPradesh All the very best Mama… 8 minutes ago

DevakanD

देवकन देसाई RT @MukulAg93981376: Congratulations to Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji to Take Oath as a Madhya Pradesh CM again. #MadhyaPradesh All the very be… 9 minutes ago

