Roads and streets of Kolkata wore a deserted look on Monday as the lockdown in the city and several other areas of West Bengal began at 5 pm, which will continue till March 27, officials said. The lockdown will apply to areas under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. All shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories and workshops shall also shut their operations, it said.

You Might Like

Tweets about this lata RT @timesofindia: Covid-19: Lockdown in Kolkata, other parts of Bengal begins https://t.co/kTrBbGRaPF #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusOutbr… 48 seconds ago Times of India Covid-19: Lockdown in Kolkata, other parts of Bengal begins https://t.co/kTrBbGRaPF #CautionYesPanicNo… https://t.co/2jUXJlDnac 13 minutes ago Bibvewadi Pune RT @TOIIndiaNews: Covid-19: Lockdown in Kolkata, other parts of Bengal begins https://t.co/bUz65ncb2y 14 minutes ago TOI India Covid-19: Lockdown in Kolkata, other parts of Bengal begins https://t.co/bUz65ncb2y 42 minutes ago KC RT @ians_india: The #WestBengal government on Sunday ordered complete lockdown of #Kolkata, six entire districts and municipal and district… 1 day ago IANS Tweets The #WestBengal government on Sunday ordered complete lockdown of #Kolkata, six entire districts and municipal and… https://t.co/BjuLwloCQu 1 day ago Prajanma Das RT @tamaghnaTOI: Kolkata and 17 other cities in the state will be put under lockdown from Monday in the wake of Covid 19 1 day ago Abhirup RT @nehabnk: 🚨 BREAKING: The West Bengal government has put Kolkata and a few other districts in the state under lockdown till March 27 to… 1 day ago