Coronavirus cases rise to 433 in India; active cases 402

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 433 on Monday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union health ministry said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 402 so far, while 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated and seven have died. The figure of 433 includes 40 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.
