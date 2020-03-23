Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Doctor Who actor Sophia Myles reveals that her father has passed away after being infected by COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: Doctor Who actor Sophia Myles reveals that her father has passed away after being infected by COVID-19

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Sophia Myles shared her father's picture, who is on a ventilator and she is wearing a face mask
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SrAbuBakr

Muhammad Abubakar RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: Doctor Who actor Sophia Myles reveals that her father has passed away after being infected by COV… 5 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Coronavirus pandemic: Doctor Who actor Sophia Myles reveals that her father has passed away after being infected by… https://t.co/2KlKESZbsr 5 hours ago

PrisGalstaun

Priscilla Galstaun [Kim said in an Instagram video from his house in Hawaii that while flying home from a shoot in New York — where he… https://t.co/tScvvYpIVf 3 days ago

aditacruz75

Adita RT @BermudezWrites: This actor was in NY playing a doctor who helps people during a flu pandemic. Days later, he tested positive for the co… 4 days ago

tiniskwerl

tiniskwerl #Actor #DanielDaeKim TestPositive #Coronavirus/#COVID19 Best known #TVSeries #Hawaii50 #Lost Was in #NYC #NewYork… https://t.co/JNQdZ6qtXe 4 days ago

diloenuntwit

David Davidian RT @kr3at: "Hawaii Five-0" and "Lost" actor Daniel Dae Kim revealed he tested positive for # Coronavirus. He believes he was infected while… 4 days ago

BermudezWrites

Esmeralda Bermudez This actor was in NY playing a doctor who helps people during a flu pandemic. Days later, he tested positive for th… https://t.co/Q8jcZReWtF 4 days ago

kr3at

Coronavirus Updates - Alexander Higgins "Hawaii Five-0" and "Lost" actor Daniel Dae Kim revealed he tested positive for # Coronavirus. He believes he was i… https://t.co/pWuKAVGePt 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.