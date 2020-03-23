With fourth term as CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan emerges as tallest leader in Madhya Pradesh saffron camp
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who made a hattrick in 2013 by winning 165 assembly seats of the total 230 in the state, has again scripted history by taking over as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time. With this achievement, Chouhan has emerged as the tallest leader among the top saffron leadership in Madhya Pradesh.
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to take oath as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister later this evening. He will be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the 4th time after the Kamal Nath-led government collapsed last week. 22 rebel MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned after he quit the...
