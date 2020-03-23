Global  

India locks down 30 states, UTs; curfew in Punjab, Maharashtra, coronavirus COVID-19 death toll 9

Zee News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Punjab became the first state to go ahead with a curfew as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today announced a state-wide curfew in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. 
