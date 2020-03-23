Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, which also features his wife Deepika Padukone in a key role

You Might Like

Tweets about this monethospro "Casting Calls " - Google News - Ranveer Singh shares throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone's father, Prakash Padu… https://t.co/MjlQt32mnp 50 minutes ago Ranveer Singh RT @ZoomTV: .@RanveerOfficial shares throwback photos of father-in-law #PrakashPadukone https://t.co/U3u3PRrRJk 54 minutes ago BollywoodLife Ranveer Singh shares throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone's father, Prakash Padukone, calls him a legend and icon… https://t.co/zPBTGbGAdS 59 minutes ago Zoom TV .@RanveerOfficial shares throwback photos of father-in-law #PrakashPadukone https://t.co/U3u3PRrRJk 5 hours ago News18 Movies Ranveer Singh, who has been maintaining social distancing amidst the #Coronavirus outbreak, has been sharing many t… https://t.co/gRZnfOBw2r 3 days ago PeepingMoon Throwback: Leading a 'laid back life' during #COVID19, #RanveerSingh rummages through old pictures, finds a 'gem'… https://t.co/iHPeJkc5aQ 4 days ago Bollywood News Ranveer Singh chills at home as he shares a fun throwback picture of him with his sister lying on the bed Read:… https://t.co/u7eybHXSwt 4 days ago