India has tremendous capacity to fight against COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak: WHO

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Director Michael J Ryan said on Tuesday (March 24) that India has played an important role in eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio and the country can use its past experience to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus. According to Ryan, India has a tremendous capacity to tackle the coronavirus outbreak situation and win the battle against the deadly virus. 👓 View full article

