India has tremendous capacity to fight against COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak: WHO

Zee News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Director Michael J Ryan said on Tuesday (March 24) that India has played an important role in eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio and the country can use its past experience to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus. According to Ryan, India has a tremendous capacity to tackle the coronavirus outbreak situation and win the battle against the deadly virus.
 With the number of cases rising every day, healthcare officials say the country is now at a critical stage.

