Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time

Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday returned as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time, over 15 months after his government was voted out of power. The 61-year-old BJP leader was sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhawan here at 9 pm. Chouhan was earlier in the day elected leader of the state BJP legislature party...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News 01:15

 BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to take oath as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister later this evening. He will be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the 4th time after the Kamal Nath-led government collapsed last week. 22 rebel MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned after he quit the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as MP CM, Scindia vows to stand by him https://t.co/CWS0H4jupm via @timesofindia 2 minutes ago

Shan98611413

Shan @ Shanmugam This. 👇 BJP and its priorities during this tough times of #coronacrisis ! 💨💦 https://t.co/KwKRkEFEQO… https://t.co/ytKOhvY5Gm 38 minutes ago

Indirakkdi

Indira(இந்திரா) RT @ketan72: Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as MP CM, Scindia vows to stand by him. #MamajiRoxx https://t.co/i6SznK86OA 43 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Madhya Pradesh's longest-serving Chief Minister is back for a 4th term. Read: https://t.co/Wv3t70dSLn https://t.co/eEdzqdqekL 56 minutes ago

ketan72

Ketan Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as MP CM, Scindia vows to stand by him. #MamajiRoxx https://t.co/i6SznK86OA 1 hour ago

aravindAppan100

aravindh Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as MP CM, Scindia vows to stand by him https://t.co/dCvAs6yurW Download the TOI a… https://t.co/D3Q5e1TFNk 1 hour ago

bhatta703

Anupam B The Hindu: Shivraj Singh Chouhan sworn-in as M.P. CM. https://t.co/s0WrvpNBaH SOCIAL DISTANCING DEMO 2 hours ago

AkhilaPadhi

ଅଖିଳ ପାଢୀ🇮🇳 RT @DhananjayParkhe: Ex-King is the "King-Maker" - Much like his Grandmother late Smt Vijaya Raje Scindia of Gwalior. All is well that end… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.