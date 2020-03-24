Global  

Enforce lockdown, legal action will be taken: Centre to states

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Enforce lockdown, legal action will be taken: Centre to statesThe Centre on Monday asked state governments to strictly enforce the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and directed legal action against violators. "States have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violators," a tweet by...
