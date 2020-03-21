Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Police vacates Shaheen Bagh as capital goes under curfew

Delhi Police vacates Shaheen Bagh as capital goes under curfew

DNA Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi CM: May lockdown capital if needed, limited DTC buses on 22nd March | Oneindia News

Delhi CM: May lockdown capital if needed, limited DTC buses on 22nd March | Oneindia News 02:52

 Delhi CM says may lockdown Capital if need arises; Limited DTC buses to ply on Janata Curfew Sunday; Railways discourages travel as 12 COVID 19 + patients used trains last week; SC to hear plea on removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters; UP govt cuts down massively on Ayodhya Ram Navami celebrations and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VasudhaMS

Vasudha Singh RT @ZeeNews: Tents removed in Shaheen Bagh's protest site as Delhi police vacates area amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Check for… 15 minutes ago

VasudhaMS

Vasudha Singh RT @ZeeNews: Delhi police vacates Shaheen Bagh protest site amid #coronavirus outbreak. Check for live updates #coronaupdatesindia https… 19 minutes ago

Ankit94Ankit

Ankit Upadhyay RT @NewsNationTV: Shaheen Bagh protesters removed by @DelhiPolice amid lockdown #ShaheenBaghProtest #ShaheenBaghEmpty #ShaheenBagh htt… 21 minutes ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Shaheen Bagh protesters removed by @DelhiPolice amid lockdown #ShaheenBaghProtest #ShaheenBaghEmpty #ShaheenBagh… https://t.co/XgbmHE7S0H 22 minutes ago

rajbhatnagar124

Raj Bhatnagar {On Classic Radio } Delhi Police vacates Shaheen Bagh as capital goes under curfew, 9 taken in custody https://t.co/MUDzMmKYi1 via @dna @dna 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.