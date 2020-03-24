Global  

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Protestors against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were vacated by the Delhi Police amid coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act .

Deputy Commissioner of Police...
