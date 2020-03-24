Global  

Pune’s first Covid-19 +ve family: 'Want to eat food at home on Gudi Padwa’

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The final test to verify the status of the first Covid-19 positive couple and their daughter from the city is now awaited. The family is hopeful that they will be home for Gudi Padwa on Wednesday.
