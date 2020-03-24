Global  

Now, IndiGo crew also facing social ostracism

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
After Air India, IndiGo has also said that its crew members who operated certain routes are facing social ostracism. While AI has operated special flights to evacuate Indians stranded in corona virus origin Wuhan in China and then other hotspots like Italy and Japan, IndiGo like many airlines was flying commercial flights today southeast Asia till recently.
