Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah released after 7 months of detention

Zee News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday (March 24) revoked the Public Safety Act slapped against National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and released him from house arrest.
