Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah released after 7 months of detention Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday (March 24) revoked the Public Safety Act slapped against National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and released him from house arrest. 👓 View full article

