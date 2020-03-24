Global  

Omar Abdullah released after nearly 8 months of detention

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Omar Abdullah release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked. Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.
