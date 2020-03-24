Global  

India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus pandemic: WHO

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
India, which led the world in eradicating two silent killers -- smallpox and polio -- in the past, has a tremendous capacity in eradicating the deadly coronoavirus pandemic that has now claimed nearly 15,000 lives globally, said a top WHO official. "It is exceptionally important that countries like India lead the way to show the world what can be done," the official said.
